April 16, 1950 - June 7, 2022
Beloit, WI - Diana Lynn Bue of Beloit, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022, with her husband of 42 years by her side.
She was born April 16, 1950, at Rockford Memorial Hospital, the daughter of John E. and Ruth M. Schafman. Diana was a 1968 graduate of Honenegah High School (Rockton, IL) and attended beautician school in Madison, WI. Upon graduation, she worked for Peggy's Coiffures in Rockton, IL in the early 1970s and then changed to Eduardo's Hair Styling (Rockton, IL in 1974 then S. Beloit, IL in 1976) until she retired in 2018. She then helped her husband, Geoff Bue, in his business, Bue Realty and Auction, for the rest of her life... work, work, work!!!
Diana married her husband, Geoff, on October 13, 1979, and lived in Beloit, WI ever since. Diana absolutely LOVED golf and was a decent golfer. She was teased by a group of male golfers about her huge backswing. Some would yell out, "Watch out for that backswing!" when she teed off and then chuckled - she loved it and they loved her! A well-known pharmacist in the 1980s, Ray Mitchell of Drekmeier Drug, used to firmly say "women don't belong on the golf course!" Then one day he was paired up with Diana in a 'playday'. After that day, he proclaimed he would only golf in Hanson's Tavern playday if Diana Bue was his partner and he INSISTED on paying her entry fee - again Diana LOVED IT!
Diana was also an expert cross-stitcher. She won a contest in Rockford, IL in the 1980s; her work was exquisite! She also was a big Green Bay Packer fan, she loved Brett Farve and Donald Driver - "Quickie". She was also a Wisconsin Badger fan and LOVED symphonies, Florida beaches, reading, and casinos every once in a while but most of all, she loved her family and friends. She was the most true-blue, loyal, compassionate person you'd ever want to meet. There was not a phony bone in her body. Diana was a lady who loved to pull for the underdog, always stayed positive, and was a peacemaker. Diana was adored and loved by the Bue family and especially by her in-laws, Les and Ros Bue.
Diana is survived by her loving husband, Geoff Bue of Beloit, WI; loving sisters: Cheryl (Mike) Greene of Bradenton, FL, and Karen (Roger) Meyer of Sugar Grove, IL; loving brother, Arnie (Karen) Schafman of Chicago, IL; loving brother-in-law, Tom Greene. Diana is also survived by Karen (Bue) Greene, Bob (Lynda) Bue, William (daughter, Lucy), Chris (Dawn) Bue, and many loving nephews; nieces; great-nephews; great-nieces; and special friends, Chuck and Karen Loft.
Diana was predeceased by her parents, John and Ruth Schafman; sister, Bev Greene; and numerous close relatives and friends.
A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held at Bue Auction Barn (626 Millar Dr. Beloit, WI 53511) on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation prior at 9:00 a.m. Officiation will be a family beloved minister, Dave Metzger coming in from Tennessee. Memorials preferred to Geoff Bue family.