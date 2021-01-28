Diana "DeeDee" Redieske-Cumberland

February 22, 1957 - January 18, 2021
South Beloit, IL - Diana L. "DeeDee" also known as "Pete" Redieske-Cumberland, 63, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born February 22, 1957 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Martin and Evelyn (Stewart) Redieske Sr. DeeDee attended South Beloit High School. She married Eric Cumberland on March 26, 1997.
DeeDee was formerly employed by Home Companion as a caregiver. She enjoyed shopping, gambling, watching cooking shows, listening to old time country music and going to McDonalds for coffee. DeeDee's had a huge heart but her pride and joy were her grandchildren and spending time with them. She was a member of St. Andrews Church, Rockton, IL.
Survivors include her husband, Eric Cumberland of South Beloit, IL; children, Tammy (Steve) Waelti of Beloit, WI, Tracy Redieske of South Beloit, IL, Jeremy (Brooke) Cumberland and Tyler Cumberland of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Melanie and Brady Waelti, Diana and Maria Lopez-Redieske, Chase, Colin and Vienna Cumberland, Jayden and Kaylee Cumberland; sister, Ruby (Mark) Walrath of South Beloit, IL; brother, Ray (Lisa) Redieske of South Beloit, IL; sister-in-law, Diane Redieske of South Beloit, IL; mother-in-law, Karen Cumberland; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; and best friend, Bonnie Taylor.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Martin "Marty" Redieske Jr.; sister, Deborah "Debbie" Diestelmeier; and father-in-law, Jim Cumberland.
A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. A Memorial service for DeeDee will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 in St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 511 W. Rockton Road, Rockton, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
