Dennis G. "Buck" Buckner

February 3, 1951 - October 11, 2022 Beloit, WI - Dennis G. "Buck" Buckner, 71, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at UW Health University Hospital.

He was born on February 3, 1951 in Monroe, WI, the son of Robert and Elizabeth (Van Remoortere) Buckner. Dennis was a 1969 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He married Patti Stout and together they had 3 children. Dennis later met his soul mate and lifelong partner, Valerie Johnson.

