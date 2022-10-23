February 3, 1951 - October 11, 2022 Beloit, WI - Dennis G. "Buck" Buckner, 71, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at UW Health University Hospital.
He was born on February 3, 1951 in Monroe, WI, the son of Robert and Elizabeth (Van Remoortere) Buckner. Dennis was a 1969 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He married Patti Stout and together they had 3 children. Dennis later met his soul mate and lifelong partner, Valerie Johnson.
Dennis was formerly employed by Beloit Corporation. He then became the owner of Buck's Auto Body where he worked until he no longer could. Dennis was a loving father and often played jokes on everyone, especially his girls. He was always willing to help and do anything for anyone. Dennis enjoyed going to garage sales, car shows, and antiquing. He was an avid animal lover. Dennis was very social and will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Survivors include his three daughters, Lori (David Braband) Buckner, Lisa (Duke Sankey) Lindstrom, and Tamara (Todd Coomer) Buckner; grandchildren, James, Tierney, Teagan, Mea, Carly and Blakley; sister, Janice Bell; several nieces and nephews; his cat, Cotton; and many many friends.
Dennis was predeceased by his parents; infant brother, John Allen; lifelong partner, Valerie Johnson; and several fur babies.
A Memorial Service for Dennis will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
The family would like to give a huge thank you to Dr. Schmidt and all the staff at UW Hospital an UW Carbone Cancer Center Madison.