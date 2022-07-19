July 10, 2022
Beloit, WI - Dennis Michael "Doc" Hovland, 72, was called to Heaven by his father, mother and many grandparents on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
He was born in Chicago, IL, the son of Dempster "Dempsey" Hovland and Regina (Furset). Unfortunately, he lost his mother from a tragic death when he was 4 years old. Dempsey's second wife, Florence, raised Dennis as a son, along with her other six children who were younger by some six to twenty years. Despite the age differences, not one of his siblings ever considered him a half sibling, nor was he ever referred to as a stepson. He attended school at both South Beloit High School and Hononegah High School where he excelled in Basketball.
Dennis was a paper boy and worked as a bus boy at the Wagon Wheel Resort in Rockton. Later, when he was 17, he enlisted in the Army, and served in Germany and Vietnam (Co. B 7 199 Infantry) for which he was awarded the Vietnam Service and Campaign Medals and the National Defense Service Medal. He also received an Army Commendation Medal for heroism before he was honorably discharged in 1970 as a very proud Veteran. Four months after his discharge, at a very young age of 20 years old, Dennis was seriously injured in an automobile accident. The accident left him comatose for 54 days and forced him into a lifetime of recovery. He never drove a car again. He was well recognized around Beloit as he walked from one end of town to the other multiple times daily.
He married Jeanine Huebner, who passed away in 1999. Dennis was a man of faith. He was known as a wonderful, kind-hearted gentleman who appreciated a sense of humor in others, while sometimes becoming impatient with himself. He overcame his struggles with alcohol, smoking, and caffeine. He loved his family, mathematical accounting, writing letters and cards, lottery scratch-off tickets, collecting can tabs for the VA, Elvis, playing pool, The Chicago White Sox, The Zoo Gardens, The Carom Room, The Eagles Club, Friday Fish Fries, Tillies Pizza and Geri's Hamburgers.
He is survived by his six siblings, Julie (Richard Kretz), Erin, Todd, Scott, Beth, and Kirk (Dixie); daughter, Stacey Lynn (Patrick Schlimmer); two grandsons, Seamus and Paul; many loving nieces and nephews; his dear uncle, Clarence (Betty) Furset.
Dennis was predeceased by his sister, Vicki Lynn (1955).
A Private Family Graveside Service for Dennis will be held at East Lawn Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
