Dennis Coleman

Janesville, WI - Dennis Claude Coleman, 67, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, WI.
He was born on December 2, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the son of Claude and Mayme (Van Voorhees) Coleman. Dennis married Tammy Womack on September 4, 1994.
Dennis was formerly employed by Beloit Corp. for over 20 years. He later retired from ACM; a division of ABC Supply. He was an avid Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and NASCAR fan. Dennis was always a jokester and liked making people smile.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy; daughters, Kelly Coleman and Christy Coleman all of Janesville; two granddaughters, Mackenzie (Evan) Seyfang of Beavercreek, OH and Essence Coleman of Beloit; two brothers, Gary (Paula) Coleman of Rhinelander, WI and Michael (Dorrene) Coleman of Beloit, WI; and beloved dog, Rocky.
Dennis was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Amy Coleman; son, Daniel Coleman; and brother, Terry Coleman.
A Memorial Service for Dennis will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor Larry Froemming officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home.