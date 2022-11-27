Dennis C. Olson

January 22, 1953 - November 23, 2022 Beloit, WI - Dennis Carl Olson, 69, of Beloit, WI, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 after a long illness.

He was born on January 22, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the son of Eric and Margaret (Korth) Olson. Dennis married Joyce Davis on July 20, 1974 in Beloit.

