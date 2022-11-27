Dennis C. Olson

January 22, 1953 - November 23, 2022 Beloit, WI - Dennis Carl Olson, 69, of Beloit, WI, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 after a long illness.
He was born on January 22, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the son of Eric and Margaret (Korth) Olson. Dennis married Joyce Davis on July 20, 1974 in Beloit.
Dennis was formerly employed by General Motors in Janesville, WI, retiring in 2006 with 30 years of service. His interests included history, especially the Civil War, playing guitar and picking the banjo for his own pleasure. Dennis also enjoyed woodworking.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Joyce Olson; children, Eric (fiancé, Brenda Jensen) Olson, Kristi (Ryan Smith) Carter all of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Wyatt Olson, Gabryele Olson, Eliott Olson, Mya (Connor Fedorev) Montalvo, Teylor (Antonio Olivares) Carter, Riley Jensen, Gavin Jensen, Braelyn Smith, Tiana Smith; great -grandson, Myles Carter Olivares; brothers and sister, Howard Olson of Ogema, WI, Harlo (Ruth) Olson of Troy, MO and Karen (Larry) Sternitzky of Fall Creek, WI; mother-in-law, Lois Davis; brothers-in-law, Roger (Laurie) Davis of Beloit, WI and Dan (Mary) Davis of Janesville, WI; sister-in-law, Shari (Alan) Wagner of Janesville, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister-in-law, Cherie Olson; niece, Lora; nephew, Wesley; father-in-law, Jack Davis; and son-in-law, Jamie Carter.
Special thanks to Agrace Hospice for all the care they gave Dennis, especially Jill and Jennica.
A Memorial Service for Dennis will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Kelvin Swanson officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.