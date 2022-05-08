Beloit, WI - Dennis "Bruce" Dwyer, age 85 of Beloit died Tuesday May 3, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on August 30, 1936 to the late Dennis O. and Rosabel (Schmeling) Dwyer in Rockford, IL. He grew up on a farm, enjoyed working the land and tending the animals. Bruce graduated from Hononegah High School, class of 1955. He married Sharon E. Haas on October 6, 1956 in Beloit. Over the years, Sharon and Bruce were inseparable and lived a true love story, while building a beautiful family. Bruce was a devoted member of Messiah Lutheran Church. He owned and operated Dwyer Spray Foam and Insulation. He was unstoppable, working from sunrise to sundown. Bruce enjoyed NASCAR, vacations to South Florida and visiting Branson, MO. He will be remembered for his laugh we all loved, his generosity and dedication to family.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Sharon, his six daughters, Cindy (Barry) Helms, Jody (Pat) Williams, Tina (Bill) Swanson, Jill (David) Malkow, Tammy (Jason) Harrison and Jennifer (Chris) Burns, 22 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and his sister-in-law Barbara Dwyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Mark Dwyer and his brother, Curtis Dwyer.
Bruce's Funeral Service will be 12 Noon on Monday May 9, 2022 at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1531 Townline Avenue Beloit with Rev. Daniel Eddy officiating. Friends will be received on Monday at Church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church. To Live Stream Bruce's service go Facebook at "Messiah Lutheran Church - Beloit, WI" or YouTube at "Messiah Lutheran Beloit." Please share a memory or a condolence with the Dwyer family on our website.