Beloit, WI - Denis A. Goddard, 96, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Azura Memory Care.
He was born on August 29, 1925, in East Hendred, Oxfordshire, UK, the son of Arthur and Gladys (Keep) Goddard. A Veteran of the Royal Airforce, he served in World War II as a navigator on a Lancaster Heavy Bomber. Major campaigns included Stuttgart, Hamburg and Dresden. On VE Day he helped steal a Lancaster to fly to Paris; our sincere apologies to the Crown. He graduated from The University of Oxford, Exeter College with a degree in Engineering. On February 20, 1965, Denis married Ann Borgogni. An engineer in the paper industry, Denis formed his own business, Denis Goddard & Associates in 1981.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Goddard, his sons Vinson (Kyra) Goddard, Denis (Mary) Michael Goddard, his daughters Linda Goddard, and Jane (Martin) Olorenshaw (nee Goddard).
A Memorial Service for Denis will be held at 10:30 a.m. on August 20, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Rev. Steven Erkel officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
"Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed to so many by so few."