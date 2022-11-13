April 30, 1928 - November 8, 2022 South Beloit, IL - Delpha M. Groom, 94, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in her home.
She was born on April 30, 1928 in Hickory Grove, Wisconsin the daughter of Delbert and Ida (Grimesey) Edgecomb. The oldest of seven children, she spent her younger years in the Boscobel, WI area, where Delpha met Kent C. Groom. They were married on June 17, 1944 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Delpha and family returned to WI, living in Beloit and Sparta for 27 years. She worked at the old Beloit Memorial Hospital, and Northern Engraving before moving to Lakeland, Florida. There she was employed by Publix Danish Bakery until her retirement in 1989. Most people retire to FL, but she came back to South Beloit to finish her remaining years around family. She was a member of the Central Christian Church and the American Legion West-Field Post #48. Delpha was proud of her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She enjoyed her life and lived it to the fullest.
Survivors include her six loving children, Jerry (Renee) Groom of New Glarus, WI, Joan Bracken of Lakeland, FL, Gregory Groom of South Beloit, IL, Christine (Michael) Stasko of DeForest, WI, Judith (Donald) Hersey of Beloit, WI, and Corene (Terry) Bohn of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeff, Julie, Jodie, Tammy, Corey, Sima, Trenton, Renee, Stacy, Tyler, Mackenzie, Tia, Heath, Jason, Hannah, Brently and Bryce; 35 great grandchildren counting the twins due in February; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Virginia Daugherty, Karen Sheahan, and Vickie (Gary) Larson; sister-in-law, Gerri Edgecomb; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Delpha was predeceased by her parents; devoted husband; sister, Shirley Gibson; brother, Robert Edgecomb; and brother-in-law, Ishmael Daugherty.
The family would like to acknowledge the Palliative Care Service, especially Trisha NP; and the Hospice team of Beloit Regional; with and extra special thanks to Stefanie RN.
A Memorial Service for Delpha will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Dave Meding officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.