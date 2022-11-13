Delpha M. Groom

April 30, 1928 - November 8, 2022 South Beloit, IL - Delpha M. Groom, 94, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in her home.

She was born on April 30, 1928 in Hickory Grove, Wisconsin the daughter of Delbert and Ida (Grimesey) Edgecomb. The oldest of seven children, she spent her younger years in the Boscobel, WI area, where Delpha met Kent C. Groom. They were married on June 17, 1944 in Phoenix, Arizona.

To plant a tree in memory of Delpha Groom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you