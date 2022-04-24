Burlington, WI - Delores Beszhak, 91, of Burlington, WI, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan, WI.
She was born June 6, 1930 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Alva and Isdore (Hess) Stowell. Delores was a 1948 graduate of Beloit High School. Delores married Glenn Ring on February 23, 1952 in Beloit, WI. She later married Richard Beszhak on February 14, 1998 in St. Paul Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI.
Delores was formerly employed by Warner Dana in South Beloit, IL, for over 35 years, retiring in June of 1992. In March of 2001, Delores moved to Burlington, WI. She was a member of Cross Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Karla (Doug) Rodefer of Waterford, WI; grandchildren, Tyler Davis of Janesville, WI and Terisha Davis of West Allis, WI; and great granddaughter, Kelsie Schoopp.
She was predeceased by her parents, grandparents, sisters, husbands, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Delores will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in the Floral Lawn Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Lucy Wynard officiating. Entombment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the Floral Lawn Chapel. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.