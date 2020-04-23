Deedra "DeeDee" Black

September 19, 1943 - April 6, 2020
Lake Geneva, WI -- Deedra L. "DeeDee" Black, 76, of Lake Geneva, WI, lived her life with grace. DeeDee passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 peacefully in her home. Born September 19, 1943, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Gordon "Gus" and Elizabeth (Payne) George. DeeDee suffered from Alzheimer's since 2010. She attended Northern Illinois University. DeeDee married David Black on June 15, 1963 at the Old Stone Church in Rockton, IL. David was the love of her life for 56 wonderful years. They were blessed with four children to whom she devoted most of her time. DeeDee was an avid reader and active in her Book Club with her Roscoe friends for over 40 years. DeeDee was inspirational in the founding of Title Underwriters Agency, a successful business her and David shared together for 29 years. She loved to entertain for her family, their dear friends and their business acquittances. DeeDee was blessed with being a Nana to her six adoring grandchildren. In March of 2018, Anna Pickering of Fiji, became DeeDee's live in care giver and was a tremendous support to DeeDee and David. Anna was very loving and brought so much laughter to the home. DeeDee had a big heart and always put others first. She was a beautiful woman - one of kind and a true gift from heaven. She had a great sense of humor and we will never forget her infectious laugh.
Survived by her husband, David; children: Lisa (Kevin) Rudy of Byron; Amy (Mark) Steward of Rockton; Greg Black of Rochester, MN and Chad (Jennifer Ahlstrand) Black of Rockford; grandchildren: Ken, Lindsay, Megan, Nathan, Kori, and Austen (Marisa); sister-in-law, Judy Huffman; brother-in-law, Richard (Cynthia) Black; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and caregiver, Anna Pickering. Predeceased by her parents; brother-in-law, Al Huffman; and several cousins.
A Private family funeral was held at Old Stone Church with Pastor Dan Herman officiating. Burial in Rockton Cemetery, Rockton, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Rockford Country Club, 2500 Oxford St., Rockford, IL 61103. Memorials may be made to Old Stone Church, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, IL 61072. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.
