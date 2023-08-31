July 4, 1953 - August 15, 2023 Beloit, WI - Debra K. Leverenz, 70, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 4, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Donald and Katherine (Klein) Hamil. Debra married Marvin Leverenz on December 18, 1987 in Beloit, WI. Debra was formerly the owner and operator of a dog grooming company. She was a member of the St. Bernard Club in Illinois and Wisconsin. Debra took great pride in her dogs, making sure they were always groomed and some even became show dogs. She loved flowers and enjoyed spending time in her garden. Survivors include her husband, Marvin Leverenz; step children, Tina Louise Leverenz, Robert Lee Leverenz, and Craig Alan Leverenz; step grandchildren, Dane, Arnold, Wayne, Jensen, Brody, Presley "Princess", and Logan; sisters, Doreen Small and Darcy (Bill) Hamil-Scott; nieces and nephews, Carl Small, Alan Small, Shyanne Cappozzo, Quade Marshall, and Andy Lee; great-nieces and great-nephews, Aysa, Spike, Giovanni, Mya, Ellie and Ezri; goddaughter, Aria; close cousin, Denise Weeden and Dennis Hamil. Debra was predeceased by her parents; brother-in-law, Richard Small; and cousin, David Hamil. A Celebration of Debra's Life will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2447 Park Ave., Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
