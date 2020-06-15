January 18, 1961 - June 7, 2020
Rockton, IL -- Debra J. Lowery, 59, of Rockton, IL, died at 12:00 a.m., Sunday June 7, 2020 in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Born January 18, 1961 in New London, WI, the daughter of Raymond McClone and Virginia Peters. She was a devoted daughter, sister, and mother for the entirety of her life. She loved bingo, card games, visiting parks, and spending time with her loved ones. Debra was fiercely compassionate, hard-working, outspoken, and had a strong moral code which she imparted on those around her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
Survivors include children: Jason Majerus of New Braunfels, TX, Jamie Lowery of South Beloit, IL and Jackie Lowery of Rockton, IL; mother Virginia Peters of Rockton, IL; brother Raymond McClone Jr. of Rockton, IL; brother Robert (Cyndie) McClone of Roscoe, IL; sister Mary (Bernie) Geyer of Rockton, IL; brother John (Deb) Peters of Roscoe, IL and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father Raymond McClone and step father Bill Peters.
Private family services to be held. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel assisted the family. Memorials can be mailed in her name to: Debra J. Lowery,
POB 165, Durand, IL 61024.
