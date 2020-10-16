December 12, 1955 - October 7, 2020
Madison, WI - Deb K. (Butterfuss) Ensley, age 64, of Madison, formerly of Janesville, passed away at home with her loved ones at her side on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born in Beloit on December 12, 1955; the daughter of Dale and Ilene (Gilbert) Butterfuss. Deb married her loving husband, Steve Ensley on August 11, 1984 at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church in Beloit. She loved her family dearly, including her animals, her dog Scout who recently passed, and especially her nieces and nephews. Deb was passionate in what she believed, and equally passionate about the Milwaukee Brewers. It was a joy to share our lives with her, and Deb's memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Ensley; sisters: Sandy (Richard) Gilbertson and Connie Butterfuss; nieces: Stephanie (Cesar) Serrano and Holly (Derek) Klein; great niece and nephews: Julia Serrano, Evan Serrano, and Henry Klein.
Deb is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Steve Butterfuss and Donald Gilbert, aunts, uncles, cousins, and her beloved pets.
Per Deb's request, there will be no services held. Memorial donations can be made in her honor to the ASPCA.
