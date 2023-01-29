October 26, 1950 - January 26, 2023 Beloit, WI - Debra A. "Debby" Hansen, 72, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
She was born on October 26, 1950 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Wayne and Zeta "Patricia" (Patterson) Brandenburg. Debby was a 1968 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She married Edmar "Ed" "Butch" Hansen Jr. on May 8, 1971 in the First Baptist Church, Beloit, WI.
Debby was formerly employed by Brabazon Title until her retirement in 2012. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, where she was part of the American Baptist Women (ABW), Board of Christian Education, Diaconate, and a Sunday School teacher. Debby was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Seniors Volunteering for Seniors (SVS). She was a board member and volunteered for Friends of the Clinton Library. Debby and Ed loved camping on the Mississippi River together. She enjoyed reading, and flowers.
Survivors include her children, Matthew (Jennifer) Hansen, Melanie Hansen and Hannah Hansen; grandson, Evan Beaudin; sister, Pamela (Louis Jr.) Watson; in-laws, Richard (Peggy) Hansen, Sharlene (Dennis) Albrecht, and Karen (Kim) Larson; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Debby was predeceased by her parents; in-laws; nephew; cousins; and godparents.
A Memorial Service for Debby will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in the First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Walt Hoshaw officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and especially the nurses of Mercy Hospital for the excellent care and compassion they gave to Debby.
In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund or to the Friends of Clinton Public Library.