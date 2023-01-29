October 26, 1950 - January 26, 2023 Beloit, WI - Debra A. "Debby" Hansen, 72, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

She was born on October 26, 1950 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Wayne and Zeta "Patricia" (Patterson) Brandenburg. Debby was a 1968 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She married Edmar "Ed" "Butch" Hansen Jr. on May 8, 1971 in the First Baptist Church, Beloit, WI.

Recommended for you