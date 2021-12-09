Deborah Rae (Foat) Winters

December 3, 2021
Las Cruces, NM - Deborah Rae Winters (Foat), Ph.D., 67, beloved wife, buddy, partner, friend, and teacher, passed away December 3, 2021 in Las Cruces, NM. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Carlos A. Santos, who was at her bedside when she passed. Theirs was a love of a lifetime.
She is also survived by her father, Duane Eldon Foat of Beloit, WI. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marcia “Fame” Foat (Sowl), and brother, William “Buzzy” Foat.
Deborah was born May 1954 to Duane and Marcia in Beloit, WI. After graduating from Beloit High School in 1972, Deborah worked at the Beloit Corporation, where she earned a scholarship to the Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis. In 1976, she was the first woman to graduate from Dunwoody with a degree in Machine Drafting. After leaving the Beloit Corporation, Deborah continued her education at UW Stevens Point; UC Boulder; and NMSU, culminating in 1987 with a Ph.D. in Experimental Psychology. She was a popular professor at NMSU, receiving the Donald C. Roush Award for Teaching Excellence in 1992.
Deborah began consulting in the design and usability of technology products in 1994. This part-time activity developed into a second career in 1996 when she founded TWS, Inc. in collaboration with colleague and good friend James McDonald, Ph.D., and her husband Carlos. She enjoyed learning about new products and technologies, and was heavily involved in the early days of digital photography, photo printing, all-in-one devices, and photo software. Consulting took her to several countries, which allowed her to hone her language skills in Mandarin Chinese and Spanish.
After leaving the consulting world behind, Deborah began practicing Kundalini Yoga and attained her Level I Certification in 2018. She taught Kundalini Yoga at several studios in the Mesilla Valley and enjoyed sharing her passion with her students. Just days before the diagnosis of her illness, Deborah completed her second of five required courses for Level II Certification. NAMASTE.
Deborah was a voracious reader, lover of music, and sports fan who enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, baseball, and Formula 1 racing. Together with her husband, she enjoyed international travel, learning and experiencing other cultures, live music, and visiting world renowned museums. She was a great sister, helping her brother complete several items on his bucket list, including travel to Italy, Greece, Australia, France, and the U.K. as well as several cities in the US to visit baseball stadiums. She also enjoyed travelling to Beloit to visit family and friends. She looked forward to spending time with her dad Duane, enjoying a glass of wine with Cheri, lunch with Carly, or a drive to Spring Grove Cemetery (and a casino) with Aunt Sonia.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. Family will announce when a service is scheduled in her hometown of Beloit, WI at a date to be determined. Arrangements are with La Paz-Grahams Funeral Home at 555 W Amador Ave, Las Cruces, NM. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.perchesgrahams.com or www.legacy.com. Those wishing to express sympathy may also consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in the name of Debbie Foat.
Debbie will be missed every day. She will be remembered for her gentle manner, her kindness, her consideration for others, her warmth, and most of all, her beatific smile which enchanted everyone she met. We have lost an angel who made this world a better place with just her smile.