August 25, 1949 - December 4, 2020
Edgerton, WI - Deborah L. Perry, 71, of Edgerton, WI, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 in Mercy Health Hospital, Janesville, WI.
She was born August 25, 1949 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Donald and Beverly (Engen) Johnson. Deborah was a graduate of Orfordville High School, Orfordville, WI. She was also a graduate of Cosmetology School in Madison, WI. Deborah married Archie Perry on October 2, 1970 in Luther Valley Church.
Deborah was a managing cosmetologist for 50 years and loved making people feel beautiful. She was the binding fabric of the family, loved to sing, play the piano and had a voice of an angel. Deborah was a second mother to everyone she met. She was a wonderful faith-filled woman who will be missed by all.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Archie Perry Jr.; children, Joshua (Jennifer Bradley) Perry and Rachel (Kurt) Gilbertson; grandchildren, Morganne, Loggan, Trevor, Noah, Kayla, Aiden, Emma, Curtis and Paige; sisters and brothers, Karen (Russ) Olver, Bruce (Peggy) Johnson, Blair Johnson, Darlene Stuhr and Georgia Sharlow.
She was predeceased by her parents; granddaughter, Hannah; and brother-in-law, Don Stuhr.
Funeral service for Deborah will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral. The family invites you to wear purple to celebrate Deb's 25 year friendship with the Purple Girls. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Online condolences and live stream of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com