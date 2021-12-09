Deborah K. "Deb" Ulrich

Clinton, WI - Deborah K. Ulrich age 67 of Clinton died Tuesday December 7, 2021 in her home. She was born October 27, 1954 to George and Doris (Wendorf) Ferger in Elkhorn, WI. Deb graduated from Big Foot High School, class of 1972. She married Richard "Rock" Ulrich on June 14, 1975 in Sharon, WI. He survives. Deb worked for many years as a jeweler. She never truly retired as she continued to volunteer at many organizations. She enjoyed travel, shopping and being with friends. Deb loved to spend time with her grandchildren and was affectionately known as "Grandma Sadie." Her smile and kindness will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Rock of Clinton; her son, Eric Ulrich of Janesville; her grandchildren, Masyn & Carter Ulrich; her father George Ferger of Clinton; her brother, Dennis (Lynne) Ferger of Wauwatosa; her nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her mother and her brother, Tracy Ferger.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave Deb.
Deb's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 228 Martin Street, Sharon with Rev. Kalen Barkholtz. Friends will be received on Thursday at Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in the Jefferson Prairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.