Deborah "Debi" Partlow

December 11, 1951 - November 11, 2022 South Beloit, IL - Deborah "Debi" Partlow, 70, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Highview in the Woodlands.

She was born on December 11, 1951, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of William A. and Viviene (Whitinger) Schultz. Debi married Philip Edgar Partlow on June 28, 1975. They were married for 38 years before his passing.

