December 11, 1951 - November 11, 2022 South Beloit, IL - Deborah "Debi" Partlow, 70, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Highview in the Woodlands.
She was born on December 11, 1951, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of William A. and Viviene (Whitinger) Schultz. Debi married Philip Edgar Partlow on June 28, 1975. They were married for 38 years before his passing.
Debi was a graduate of South Beloit High School and Northern Illinois University. She was employed as a Teacher at South Beloit Public School and Prairie Hill Community School. She enjoyed attending her grandson's football games, visiting her sister's family in California, stitchery, reading, watching the 49ers, driving her mini coopers, and mostly being with her family.
Survivors include her loving son and wife, Carson Philip and Crystal (Barnes) Partlow; wonderful grandson, Brayden of Roscoe, IL; father, William Schultz; sister, Lynette Schultz (Mario) Moreno; brothers, Larry (Nancy) Schultz and Dean (Linda) Schultz; sisters-in-law, Peggy Anastasi and Linnea Osborne; several nieces and nephews.
Debi was predeceased by her mother; husband, Philip Partlow, and his parents.
A Memorial Gathering for Debi will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
The family would like to give a special thank you to UW Cancer Center of Beloit, East Bank Center, Highview in the Woodlands and Northern Illinois Hospice for their compassion and care to Debi.