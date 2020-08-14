February 13, 1958 - August 8, 2020
Madison, WI -- Debora "Debbie" Lynn Alexander, 62, of Madison, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2020 after spending a wonderful day at her sister's home, taking in some sun and enjoying watching her puppy Rufus play with his dog cousins. She was born February 13, 1958 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Richard and Dawn (Hanson) Morgan. Debbie was a 1976 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. Debbie was formerly employed by Beloit Clinic in the records department, UW Health for over 20 years as the release records liaison, and the Madison School District as a Foster Grandparent. Debbie, affectionately known as "NeNe", loved spending time with her grandchildren, family, and going out to eat with friends.
The last few years had been exciting and fulfilling for NeNe. Family was big in her heart. She was especially proud of her son Ross' family. She added daughter-in-law Heather and granddaughter Everleigh in 2019. She was the proud owner of a new SUV to visit all her friends and family. Her constant companion was Rufus, a 15 pound wire haired mixed breed bundle of joy.
Survivors include her son, Ross (Heather) Crosby; step daughters, Tori (Demitrius) Lord-White and Jelessa (Jarvis) Crosby-Powell; grandchildren: Jania, Ross Jr., and Everleigh, Demitrius "DJ" Jr., Sol, Amaris, and Zoey, sisters: Cheri (Mike) Goodwin and Jackie (Vince) Morgan; and Rufus. She is further survived by ex-husbands, Rick Amstutz, and Ernest Crosby (father of Ross and stepchildren). She was predeceased by her parents; stepdaughter, LaGina Crosby; husband, Cordell Alexander; her dog, Pebbles; and many aunts and uncles.
Funeral service for Debbie will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Reverend Gene Van Galder officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Online condolences and live stream of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com