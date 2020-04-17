July 11, 1941 - April 15, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- Deanna J. Bauling, 78, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in her home. She was born July 11, 1941 in Watertown, WI, the daughter of Steven L. and Leona (Burns) Teed. Deanna was a 1960 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Robert E. Bauling on June 9, 1962 in Old Stone Church, Rockton, IL. He predeceased her on December 3, 1987. Deanna was formerly employed by Fair Oaks Health Care Center as a cook. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed doing puzzles in her spare time. Deanna was a member of Cornerstone Church of God, Beloit, WI.
Survivors include her sons: Bryant Bauling, Mark (Teana) Bauling, and Roger Bauling; 12 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sisters: Minna Dean, Sandra Burns, Janet Rheed and Kathy (Terry) Wolfgram; brothers: James (Sue) Teed and Richard (Sue) Teed; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; son, Timothy Bauling; step son, Robert Bauling; brothers, LeRoy Teed and Larry Teed; sister, Julia Teed; nephew, Jared Dean; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service for Deanna will be held at a later date at Cornerstone Church of God, 322 Olympian Blvd. Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
