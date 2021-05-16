Deanna Daugherty

August 28, 1945 - May 14, 2021
South Beloit, IL - Deanna L. Daugherty, 75, of South Beloit, IL., passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 surrounded by family in her home after a brave battle with cancer.
She was born on August 28, 1945 in La Crosse, WI., the daughter of Arvel and Betty (Dummer) Nicolai. Deanna was a 1963 graduate of South Beloit High School. She married Vincent "Vince" Daugherty on October 12, 1963 in Beloit, WI.
Deanna was formerly employed as a phone operator. She also worked at Brown Swiss, Freeman Shoe and Woodward Governor. Deanna was a member of the South Beloit Historical Society Bushnell Wheeler House. She loved spending time with her family, especially at their lake house in Beaver Dam. Deanna liked to gamble, play solitaire, sew, read. She enjoyed to go to rummage sales, sip and paint classes and the fair, specifically for the cream puffs. Deanna's family was her first priority, they went on many family vacations, including: Aruba, Ireland, Alaska, Panama City, Las Vegas and a train ride to Niagara Falls.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Vincent "Vince"; children, Niki (Larry) Boeck and Sean (Lucretia) Daugherty all of South Beloit, IL.; grandchildren, Branden (Courtney) Daugherty, Ashley Martin, Carley (Jake) Ott and Cullan Boeck; great grandchildren, Landon and Paxton; sisters, Pat (Allen) Rozelle, Connie Nicolai, Betty Jane Alt and Charlene (Bill) Schubert; brother-in-law, Doug (Connie) Zimmerman; sisters-in-law, Virginia, Kay, and Mavis Daugherty; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Deanna was predeceased by her parents, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A Funeral Service for Deanna will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Per the family's request, no lilies please.
