Beloit, WI - David T. Hess, 85, loving dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on February 23, 2022 he entered thru Heaven's gate peacefully with God's grace, love and mercy. Born August 20, 1936 in Edgerton, WI the son of Frank and Margaret Hess. In 1957 David married Judy Zillman and had 10 children together. David was the owner of Beloit Masonry and was responsible for many buildings in the state line area and later in his career he worked for and retired from Klobucar Construction. He was a member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers for 50+ years. In 1993 he married his current wife of 29 years Ellen Gunderson. They are members of Christ Lutheran Church. He was an avid gardener and master woodcrafter. David's love was watching western movies and listening to Big Band music and reading Louis L'Amour novels.
Lovingly survived by his wife, Ellen; children, Tracey (Wally) Ehret, of Clinton, WI, Rob (Cindy) Hess, of Orfordville, WI, Patric (Kerry) Hess, of Stillman Valley, IL, Rona Hess, Kip (Kim) Hess, of Mt. Washington, KY, Dani Hess of Westfield, WI and Niki Hess-Williams, of Beloit, WI; step-children, Ronald (Audrey) Wille, of Port Washington, WI and Glenn (Sarah) Wille, of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Jonelle (Aaron) Haas, Jon Hess Jr., Brett (Andrea) Ehret, Brandon (Allison) Ehret, Bradley (Jess) Ehret, Claudia Hess, Ciera (Michael) Sloniker, Austin Hess, Ashlee Hess, Caitlin (Tyler) Davis, Trevor Roerig, Morgan Siekert, Jaren Williams, Caleb Williams, Larissa Wille, Kimber (Matthew) Chevalier and Ashley Wille; great-grandchildren, Lily, Ellie, Rylee, Case, Tyce, Knox, Brynlee, Ainslee, Jaycen, Jordyn, Rowan and Everleigh and brother, James (Michelle) Hess. Preceded in death by his parents, children, Jon, David Jr. and James T., sister, Barbara Ahren and ex-spouse, Judy L. Hess. The Hess Family would like to give a special thank you to the St. Elizabeth's nurses and Marquardt Hospice for their compassionate care.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 High Street, Clinton, Wisconsin, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial in Turtleville Cemetery. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com 364-4477
