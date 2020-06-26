June 22, 1941 - June 24, 2020
Beloit, WI -- David Richard Greenlee, 79, of Beloit, WI, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI. He was born June 22, 1941 in Beloit, WI, the son of Robert H. and Elizabeth A. (Paden) Greenlee. David was a 1960 graduate of South Beloit High School, South Beloit, IL. He was a Vietnam veteran serving with the U.S. Army. He married Diane Haffey on September 26, 1970 in St. Thomas Catholic Church. David was formerly employed by the Beloit Daily News and Sharpe Studio. He retired from North American Tool in 2006 after 19 years. He was also the original photographer for the newly formed Beloit Brewers for several years. David was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Greenlee of Beloit, WI; daughter, Amy (David) Kettle of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Danielle and Michael Kettle; brothers, William Greenlee of Beloit, WI, and Gerald (Joanne) Greenlee of Rockford, IL; nieces and nephews, Kerri (Jack) Grawe of Davidson, NC, Kathi (Todd) Weberg of Beloit, WI, Kris (Mike) Navarra of Machesney Park, IL, Alan James "AJ" (Tracy) Greenlee of Beloit, WI, Lisa (Hans) Kaliher of Aurora, CO, and Robert Carl (Amanda) Greenlee of Rockton, IL; several cousins including Joyce Ronan of Beloit, WI; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan and William Pettit of Sherwood, WI. He was predeceased by his parents.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for David will be at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Social distancing and face mask are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Town of Beloit Police and Fire Department or Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
