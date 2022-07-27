Rockton, IL - David Richard Dwyer Sr., 68, of Rockton, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Foley, MO while doing what he loved best, construction work.
He was born on April 6, 1954 in Beloit, WI, the son of Richard and Martha (Smith) Dwyer. David was a 1972 Hononegah High School graduate where he was an outstanding member of the Football and Wrestling teams. He attended Northern Illinois University, where he was on the Wrestling team. David and Lora McNeil were married on March 2, 1984, together they had 18 years of marriage and four children.
David was formerly the owner, operator and general contractor of "David Dwyer Construction" which was known for its great craftsmanship and quality. He was a member of Ray's Coffee Club where he enjoyed talking politics and making people laugh. He had an outgoing personality and could spark a conversation with anyone he met. David was the former Mayor of Rockton, IL. He enjoyed riding his bike. David's greatest joy was being a father, grandfather, uncle and cousin. He was very proud of his children. David really enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events, teasing them and wrestling with them, they were his whole world. David loved going out for fish dinners with his children.
Survivors include his children, David (Jennifer) Dwyer Jr., Natalie (Ryan) Moberg, Stephen Dwyer and Matthew Dwyer all of Rockton, IL; grandchildren, Ceanna, Luke, Brock, Lucy and Jaxon; siblings, Christine (J.P.) VyBorny, Patricia (Adam) Zickert and Richard (Sandy) Dwyer Jr.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, to include the VyBorny and Zickert children.
David was predeceased by his parents and brother, Stephen Dwyer.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for David will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, IL, with Fr. Joel Lopez officiating. Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be held Thursday from 9:15 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. in the church.