September 5, 1925 - December 6, 2020
Santa Fe, NM - David Reid, 95 formerly of Beloit died December 6, 2020, in Santa Fe New Mexico. He was born in Springfield, Mo, September 5, 1925, the son of Freda and Herschel Reid. He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the Army/Air corps as a B-24 tail gunner and flew 27 bombing missions over Germany from 1944- to 1945. He married Connie Thuemmel of Tacoma Washington in 1947 with whom he had two children.
Dave graduated with a BS in Science from Washington State University and received a master's degree in Public Health from the University of Michigan. After graduation he joined the United States Public Health Service (USPHS). While in the USPHS he was placed "on loan" to the Agency for International Development and was stationed in Iran, Haiti, Jamaica and Senegal Africa. He volunteered for the Vietnam War and served two tours of duty working as Chief Public Health Administrator.
After retiring from the USPHS Dave received his master's degree in divinity at Wartburg Lutheran Seminary. He served churches in Maryland, Texas, Tennessee, and Iowa. He continued his theological studies for twenty years as a member of the Westar Institute which focused on biblical literacy.
Dave devoted his time to community projects including the Police Reserves in Beloit working closely with then Chief of Police Dick Thomas. Dave will be remembered for his love of learning, his generosity, and his delightful sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Wood of Chama New Mexico and his two children, Katherine Jenkins and Greg Reid, both of Seattle Washington.
No memorial service is planned at this time.