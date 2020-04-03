June 9, 1937 - March 31, 2020
Clinton, WI -- David R. Rafter, age 82, of Clinton died Tuesday March 31, 2020 at Azura Memory Care in Clinton. He was born June 9, 1937 to the late Richard and Dorothy (Post) Rafter in Akron, Ohio. David graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design. He served on a submarine for the U. S. Navy until his honorable discharge. David married Patricia L. Pogorelski on September 24, 1983 in Milton, WI.
A public celebration to honor David's life at Boxcars Pub & Grub in Clinton will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Rafter family on our website.
