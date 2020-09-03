- September 1, 2020
Clinton, WI -- David Patrick Spitznagel, went to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 1, 2020 at Azura Memory Care in Clinton, WI, under the care of Agrace HospiceCare of Janesville, WI. David was born in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Laura Isabel (Toon) and Lawrence Spitznagel. Moving early in life to Beloit, WI, he attended Brother Dutton School and was a 1954 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. David married Carol Krull on July 24, 1964. David worked many places and owned John's Steer Inn for a short time. He retried from Kodak and IBM. He was a member of Berean Baptist Church, Beloit, WI.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Spitznagel; daughter, Andrea Belanger; grandson, Cameron Ludlum; and great grandson, Myles Ludlum. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Janet (Spitznagel) McLeod.
Private family service will be held. Inurnment will be in the Cremorial Ledger at East Lawn Cemetery, Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family. Memorials may be given in David's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
"But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope.14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him. Christians don't have to say Goodbye... Just "See You Later" (1 Thessalonians 4:13)