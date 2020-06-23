David Otto Schoenfeld

Beloit, WI (53511)

Today

A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.