February 27, 1937 - June 20, 2020
Beloit, WI -- David Otto Schoenfeld, age 83, passed away at Beloit Memorial Hospital June 20, 2020. He was born February 27, 1937 in Clinton, the son of Otto & Ethel Schoenfeld. He had been a residence at Willowick Memory Care in Clinton. Dave had battled Alzheimer's for several years. He attended Clinton Schools, graduating from Clinton High in 1955.
A graduate of the Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science after attending Marquette University in Milwaukee for two years. Working as Funeral Director/Owner in Wisconsin until 1972. Dave moved to Colorado and married Joan Coleman. After living in Denver a short time, they moved to Grand County, in the mountains 120 miles north/west of Denver, buying the Mortuary in Hot Sulphur Spring, for which they operated for 32 years. Dave also worked for Grand County Government, as EMS Director for many years, was elected County Coroner for 30 years and served on the Grand County Hospital Health Advisory Board and director/treasure of the 911 Telephone Authority. He was active with the International Coroners Association, serving as past President & board Member and hosting the annual Convention in 1997. He was past President of the Colorado Coroner's Association, served on the Board of Directors and as a training instructor under the CCA's coroner training program. He was also past President of the Colorado Funeral Directors, receiving the Funeral Service Mentor Award in 1998.
After retirement, Dave & Joan moved from the mountains to Berthoud, Colorado to a small ranch. Dave kept busy with his four antique cars, car shows and club meetings. He and his wife raised and showed Labrador Retriever dogs and boarded horses. He loved his tractor, kept the fields well trimmed on the ranch, for the neighbors and the arena well dragged. Dave and Joan returned to Wisconsin in the summer of 2016.
Dave is survived by his wife Joan of 47 years, three daughters and a son from a previous marriage: Peggy Cooper, Ft. Atkinson, WI, Tammy (Tom) Meinel, Jefferson, WI, Jayne (Terry) Pfeifer, Cambridge, WI and John (Lisa) Schoenfeld, Lake Mills, WI; 13 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; his sisters: Pauline Grigg, Munger MI, Lorna Arand, West Bend, WI, Beverly (Doug) Hahn, Castle Rock, CO, and Sally (Jerry) Wellnitz, Janesville, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Ethel Schoenfeld; sister, Judith Potton; brother Alan Schoenfeld; and his brothers-in-law: Charles Arand, Lyle Grigg and Dale Potton.
The family would like to Thank Dave's doctor's, the staff at Willowick Memory Care in Clinton, Beloit Hospital, and Beloit Regional Hospice for taking outstanding care of him.
Dave's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice would be preferred. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Schoenfeld family on our website.
