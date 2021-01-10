David Olson

October 25, 1949 - January 6, 2021
Beloit, WI - Passed away on January 6, 2021 at the age of 71, surrounded by his family in Milwaukee, WI.
He was born October 25, 1949 in Beloit, WI., the son of Clarion and Jeanette Olson. David married Judy Collins on October 7, 1972.
David was a Navy Veteran, and worked in manufacturing at Warner Electric for over 26 years running machines and later driving trucks. In retirement he kept busy and enjoyed working part time at Finley Buick GMC in Beloit.
He loved projects, yard work, and woodworking. He particularly loved helping people with projects, especially his wife and kids. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids.
David is survived by his wife of 48 years Judy Olson and their two children: Tyler (Anna) Olson and Nealy (Mike) Schorer. Proud grandfather of Carter, Reese, and Quinn. Cherished brother of Barbara Melaas and Amy (Dan) Martin. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends.
A celebration of David's life, to take place in Beloit, is being planned for this summer 2021. The family will have a private burial and service in Beloit, WI.
Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI is serving the family, (414)962-8383, www.feerickfuneralhome.com