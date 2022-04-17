David Moran

February 5, 1941 - April 5, 2022
Rockton, IL - David Gene "Dave" Moran, 81, of Rockton, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on February 5, 1941 in Fountain City, WI, the son of Lloyd and Ruth (Faas) Moran. Dave was raised in Adams, WI and attended Adams Friendship High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Dave married Donna Wettstein of Conde, SD and they had two children together. He later married Janet Upshaw Wheeler on March 25, 1978 and adopted her son.
Dave was employed by Chrysler for over 31 years until March 1997. He later worked for Macktown Golf Course from August 1997 until his retirement in September 2009. Dave loved to golf. He was an avid Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Bucks fan. Dave and Janet often went horseback riding together. He enjoyed shooting pool, playing card games and board games. Dave loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Janet Moran of Rockton, IL; daughter, Twyla (Jason Hanaman) Counts of Rockton, IL; sons, Troy David (Kimberly) Moran of Littleton, CO and Troy Wayne (Jessica) Moran of Pooler, GA; eight grandchildren, Steven (Heather S) Counts, Bobby (Brittany B) Counts, Kristina "Krissy" Counts, Brittney Moran (Shane) Tollinchi, Jessica Moran (Justin) Locke, Jacob Moran, Mary Tayrn Moran and Taylor Moran; great grandchildren, Ryker, Kane, Maddux, Amiyah, Sage, Sawyer, Emma, Savannah, Tavian, Trinity and Gregory; brothers, Lloyd "Bud" Moran of Sun City West, AZ, Richard "Rich" Moran of LaCrosse, WI, James "Jim" (Gloria) Moran of Sun City West, AZ and Michael "Mike" (Sue) Moran of Adams, WI; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Moran, Kathy Moran and Linda Moran; brother-in-law, Anthony "Tony" Roseberry; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Dave was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Robert "Jake" Moran, Donald "Don" Moran, Thomas "Tom" Moran, John "Jack" Moran and Charles "Chuck" Moran; sister, Carole Roseberry; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Moran, Virginia Moran, Sue Moran, and Emogene Moran.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Dave will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI. Followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor David Meding officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by V.F.W. Post Mead Allen #2306.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit Regional Hospice and Central Christian Church for their loving care, support and prayers.
Memorials are preferred in Dave's name to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com