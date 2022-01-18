Madison, WI and formerly of Beloit, WI - David Lawrence Kruse age 60 of Madison and formerly of Beloit died Friday January 14, 2022 in his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 23, 1961 to Charles and Anna Marie (Dee) Kruse in Kansas City, MO. David graduated from Hamilton High School, Sussex, WI, class of 1979. He graduated from Beloit College in 1983.
David married Sarah C. Bettinger, on April 19, 1986. David worked for more than 30 years for BioLab, Inc., and enjoyed the opportunity to travel and meet customers, industry leaders, and colleagues who became lifelong friends. In 1994 David and Sarah settled in Beloit to raise their two daughters. David was an active member of First Presbyterian Church (Beloit), a member of the Board of the Beloit Snappers, and served on the Beloit College Alumni Board and The 1889 Council.
He was especially proud of his affiliation with the Wisconsin Rugby Club and was so happy to attend the grand opening of the new clubhouse and sports complex in Cottage Grove, WI in 2021.
While David had much to be proud of in his life, being a father to Rachel and Katie, and
welcoming son-in-law Jon to the family in October 2021, brought him the greatest joy.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Kruse of Madison; his daughters, Rachel Kruse, Milwaukee; Katie Kruse (Jon Kemman), Madison; mother, Ann Kruse, sisters, Karen Kruse, and Laurie Gulbronson (Pete), brother-in-law Mark Bettinger (Julie Rodgers), sisters-in-law Ann Bettinger DiRobbio (Michael), and Ruth Bettinger, nieces, Erica (Philip) Osian, Riley Gulbronson, nephew Luke Gulbronson, great-nephews Madox and Ezra and an abundance of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles J. Kruse and his brother-in-law Rene
Letourneau.
David's Funeral Service will be 12 Noon on Saturday January 22, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Rather than a visitation, the family hopes you will join them at a reception at The Ironworks Hotel following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to Beloit College Athletics (beloit.edu) or to Madison United Rugby (rugbymadison.org).