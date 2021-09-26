David L. Coles

Beloit, WI - David Lee Coles Sr., 73, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 in his home.
He was born November 25, 1947 in Beloit, WI, the son of Vertle David and Mildred Bernice (Price) Coles. David attended St. John's Lutheran School, Aldrich Junior High School and was a 1965 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Susan Carlson in 1973.
David was formerly employed by the Wagon Wheel, Power & Light Company, Ledges Country Club and the Beloit Country Club. He was the sole owner and operator of the Carom Room from 1973 until 1995. David then partnered with his son from 1995 until 2021. He enjoyed working on pool tables, repairing and building cues for over 30 years. David was an accomplished pool player, winning the U.S. Open Bar Table Team Championship in 1981 and is currently nominated for the Wisconsin Billard Hall of Fame. He liked to play golf, scoring a hole-in-one on hole #11 at Krueger Haskell Golf Course. David was a great woodworker.
Survivors include his children, David Coles Jr. and Dayna (Matthew) Kubacki; his mother, Mildred Coles.
He was predeceased by his father.
Funeral service for David will be at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.