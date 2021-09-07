David L. Anderson

September 25, 1952 - September 2, 2021
Shopiere, WI - David Leonard Anderson, age 68, of Shopiere, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday September 2, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
David (Dave) was born to Leonard and Margaret (Drews) Anderson on September 25, 1952 in Elkhorn, WI. He attended Clinton Community High School and graduated in 1970. Dave served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He was married to Kathryn Keller on July 10, 1976 at Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. Dave worked in the Shipping Department at Hormel Foods in Beloit, Wisconsin for 38 years and retired in 2012. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, hunting, splitting wood, and watching western movies. Dave (a.k.a The Goat) was a one-of-kind person, who loved his family, friends, and especially his grandkids. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Dave is survived by his wife Kathy; sons Geoffrey (Kelly) Anderson, Craig (Anna) Anderson, and Scott (Tina) Anderson. He is further survived by his brother Larry (Anna) Anderson; his mother Margaret (Drews) Piasecki; grandchildren Abby and Brock Anderson, Audrey and Ellie Anderson, and Dax & Eva Anderson.
David is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Anderson.
The family would like to thank the cardiac team at Mercy Health Systems, in Janesville, Wisconsin and the CICU at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for your dedication, support and attention in Dave's care.
Dave's visitation will be on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI. Full Military Burial Rites will be accorded at 3:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home parking lot. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Anderson Family on our website.
