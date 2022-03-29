Beloit, WI - David H. Ferguson, 89, of Beloit passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Born March 14, 1933, the son of George William and Violet (Shutt) Ferguson. He served in the National Guard. Dave married Mary Jane GeRue on July 3, 1966 in Wisconsin. He was a member and a board trustee of the Eagles Club. He was very involved with amateur radio and the Police Reserves. Dave was a Civil Air Patrolman with the Auxiliary of the United States Air Force. He owned and operated Ferguson Refrigeration and Electrical. After owning his own business, Dave worked at Beatrice Foods Meadow Gold and worked the rest of his career at Hormel Foods where he retired as a maintenance electrician. He enjoyed tinkering around with hands-on projects as well as watching birds, bowling and fishing.
Survived by his wife, Mary; children, Charles David (Venus) Ferguson, Michael James (Bunny) Ferguson, Bruce Ferguson and Bobbette (Paul) Schimmer; siblings, Greg (Nancy) Ferguson, Keith (Andrea) Ferguson and Cindy (Jim) Althoff and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, children, Brenda Rackliff and Brian Ferguson and half-brother, Johnny Ferguson.
Memorial service will be at noon on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Rosman Funeral Home, with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
