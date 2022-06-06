David E. "Dave" Brandenburg

Beloit, WI - David E. Brandenburg, age 89, of Beloit died Saturday June 4, 2022 in his home. He was born May 7, 1933 to the late Sam and Hazel (Schroeder) Brandenburg in Beloit. Dave married Marlene A. Sigwell on August 14, 1955 in Beloit. He worked at Beloit Corp for 28 years and North American Tool & Die for 8 years until his "retirement". In retirement, he established Father & Son Lawn Care and worked side by side with his son for many years. Dave enjoyed his lawn care and plowing business as it evolved into a hobby that allowed him to socialize with friends and clients. He always wanted to help or find a solution to any challenge. Dave was a member of AA and River of Life UMC. He enjoyed shopping at Farm & Fleet, cowboy boots and a spirited conversation. Dave had a soft spot for his dogs, enjoyed a good cup of coffee and loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his blue jeans, cowboy boots and a denim shirt.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Brandenburg of Beloit; his three sons, Al (Linda) Brandenburg of Rockton, Tom (Karen) Brandenburg of Beloit and Don (Michelle) Brandenburg of Beloit; his four grandchildren, Jacquline (Emilano), Chad, Zachary and Baily. He is further survived by his brother, Jim (Sue) Brandenburg of Shopiere; his two sisters, Mona Prindle & Ramona Brandenburg of Janesville and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank doctors and nurses at the Beloit Health System and the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave Dave.
Dave's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday June 10, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Friday in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private in the Turtleville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Brandenburg family on our website.