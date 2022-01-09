Beloit, WI - David Campfield Jr., age 72 of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
David was born July 28, 1949 in Sparta, WI to David and Elaine (Duckworth) Campfield. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1968, attended UW - Rock County, completed a carpentry apprenticeship, and worked for almost 50 years in construction in Northern IL. David was employed as a Construction Superintendent by Sjostrom & Sons - Rockford, IL for 38 years before retiring in 2014. He worked hard, expected no less from others. David built their home in Beloit 40 years ago with the help of family and friends. He continued to invest in carpentry and home-improvement projects over the years. He became an active participant of the Newark-Beloit 4-H Club where his daughters were members. David was a life-long car enthusiast, enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. He and Ginger enjoyed cruising in the Caribbean and having a good beer with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family fiercely.
David leaves behind his wife of 49 1/2 years, Ginger (Virginia) Campfield; daughters, Lisa (Patrick) Quinlan and Jenna (Dan Miller) Campfield; grandchildren, Annabelle and Corgan. He is also survived by siblings Yohan (Jean), Carol Hammell, Pam (Greg) Levan, Sheila Combs, Kathy Lerma, Brad (Peggy), Ramona (Gary) Figeley, Roy (Leanna), Rebecca (Mark) Pettit, Jeannie (Tim) Kimmes and Heather Campfield; brother-in-law, David (Lynn) Wendtland; sisters-in-law, Rosalie Campfield, Mary Wendtland and Nancy Betker; many nieces and nephews.
David is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Robin Campfield; brother, Stephen Campfield; nephew, Jason Levan; brothers-in-law, Oscar (June), Richard, Harry (Betty) and Harvey Wendtland.
A visitation of remembrance for David will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family requests that face masks be worn.
David's family is grateful for the love and support of family and friends and to the Beloit Memorial Hospital Staff for the compassionate care by the ICU, Oncology and Cardiology providers.