April 23, 1953 - May 29, 2021Westby, WI - David C. Johnson, age 68, of Westby, WI, passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. David was born on April 23, 1953 to Harold and Colleen Johnson of Beloit, Wisconsin. He was a 1971 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School.
David discovered his creative abilities early in his youth, and was passionate about graphic art, photography, and video. These interests ultimately led him to a career as a producer-director in television and video production. David also had a keen appreciation for his family history, and spent countless hours researching his family genealogy. After discovering his relation to the Civil War Brigadier General Edward Livingston Campbell, David traveled to Spotsylvania, Virginia and Trinidad, Colorado to document and share his unique connection to history. As a child of the 1960's Space-Race, David developed an interest in the NASA space program, and enjoyed gazing at the space station, satellites, and meteors overhead at night. David also appreciated the many customs of his Norwegian and Scottish heritages, conservation of nature, and road racing motor sports. David was a man of Christian faith who loved his country, and will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew him.
Survivors include his children, Brian Johnson (Sara) and Colleen Johnson, both of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Nora and Faye Johnson of Chicago, IL; former spouse, Robyn McGill of Wauwatosa, WI; brother, Paul K. Johnson (Joan) of Sun Prairie, WI; niece, Emily Johnson (David Litman) of Brooklyn, NY; and nephew, Matthew Johnson of Stoughton, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his faithful canine, Rex.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mit Liebre German Shepherd Dog Rescue. Mail donations to:
MLGSDR
PO Box 376
Suamico, WI 54173