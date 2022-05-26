David Brownley

Machesney Park, IL - David Lee Brownley, 72, of Machesney Park, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at OSF Healthcare in Rockford, IL.
He was born on February 20, 1950, to Mildred Davis and later adopted by David and Leora (Christenson) Brownley. David graduated with his Associates of Electrical Engineering from ITT Peterson in Seattle, WA and later received his Associates Degree in Robotics from the University of Portland and Rockford College in Engineering.
David was formerly employed by Siemens and self employed with various professions. He was affectionately known as "Skip" by his adopted family. As an entertainer, he had the name David Asher or "Dasher" for short. Later in life, he worked as a professional Santa. David's main love in life was music. As a gifted musician he played by ear on a piano organ early in life. In high school David played the bugle/horn in the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corp. He later learned to play the bass guitar, bass and key bass. David sang professionally with various bands until 1985.
Survivors include his daughter, Brandy (Randal) Bardeleben of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Justin Bardeleben and Amelia Bardeleben; girlfriend, Connie Peppers of Rockford, IL; siblings, Charlotte (Bob) Smith of Indiana, niece, Robin Smith, Chris Dillon (Jerry) of Oregon, nieces, Darcy, Marlisa and Christy, Larry Vose of Washington, nephew, Michael, Linda Youngblood of Arkansas, Jerry Wade (Nikki) of Arkansas and Danny Vose; cousins, Kim Miggenburg of Flossmore, IL, Kyle Dedrick of California, Todd Dedrick of Chicago, IL, Candy Dedrick, Les Meisl, Bonnie (Mark) Christenson, Paul Christenson of Salem and Brad (Debi) Christenson of Monee, IL.
David was predeceased by his parents; grandson, Malachi Bardeleben; sister-in-law, Cathi (Larry) Vose; and brother-in-law, Bob (Linda) Youngblood.
A Memorial Service for David will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Larry Gald officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.