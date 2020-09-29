David Bates

July 18, 1939 - September 26, 2020
Clinton, WI- David J. "Buzz" Bates, 81, of Clinton, WI, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in his home.
He was born July 18, 1939 in South Beloit, IL, the son of Harold and Margaret (Phelps) Bates. David was a graduate of South Beloit High School, South Beloit, IL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. David married June A. Callahan on December 17, 1960 in South Beloit, IL.
David was employed by Beloit Corporation, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. David was a huge Green Bay Packer fan. He built and flew RC Planes for the Radio Control Flying Club.
Survivors include his wife, June Bates; children, Jodi Bates and Jami (Bill) Karras; grandsons, Michael, Brandon (Jasmine), and Jordan (Landon) Karras; great grandson, Kieran Karras; brothers, Harold (Lavina) Bates Jr. and Ronald Bates; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his Parents, sister, Mary (Tom) Taplin; sisters-in-law, Nancy Bates and Roberta Bates.
A Memorial service for David will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Beloit Regional Hospice.
Online condolences and live stream of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com