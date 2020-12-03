October 19, 1955 - December 1, 2020
Beloit, WI - David A. Davis, 65, of Beloit, WI, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on October 19, 1955 in Beloit, WI, the son of William and Crystal (Zahn) Davis. David was a 1973 graduate of Turner High School. He married Bonnie Oakes on April 29, 1978 in Trinity Lutheran Church.
David was employed by Taylor Freezer for 43 years and loved his work family. He enjoyed doing yardwork and going on vacation with his wife. David was an avid Green Bay Packer and NASCAR fan and a very loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Davis of Beloit, WI; children, Jeremy (Janelle) Davis of Ft. Knox, KY, and Jennifer (Adam) Mielke of Fort Atkinson, WI; grandchildren, Talia, Delaney, and Avi; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and half-sister, Catherine McLinn.
A Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Randall Senn officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family where a memorial will be established at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and a live stream of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com.