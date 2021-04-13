October 10, 1942 - April 11, 2021
of Beloit, WI - Daryl Lynn Swain, 78, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Daryl was born on October 10, 1942 in Beloit, the son of Laurence Francis and Elinor Yvonne (Schumacher) Swain. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1962. Daryl then served in the United States Air Force. On November 5, 1972, Daryl married the former Katherine Ann Stadler at their home in Beloit. A home they continued to live in for over 48 years.
Daryl was employed as a machinist for various manufacturers around the Stateline Area. After retiring as a machinist, he drove a school bus for the Turner School District until January 2021. Daryl will be remembered for being a loving, gentle, soft spoken, patient, and steady man. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, building remote controlled airplanes, and telling "bad dad jokes". Daryl was a member of the Beloit Rifle Club, and the Rock River Aero Modelers Society.
Daryl is survived by his wife, Katherine of Beloit; children, Andrew (Kristin) Swain of Beloit, and Sonja (Richard) Parron of Mansfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Kyle Swain, Hailey Swain, Kailor Hallock, and Bryana (Ciara) Dolan; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Carol) Swain of Beloit, and Carol (Herb) Satzger of Flagler Beach, Florida; father and mother-in-law, Leonard and Jennifer Stadler of Harrisburg, Illinois; brothers-in-law, Vincent Stadler of Copperas Cove, Texas, and Kevin Lamphear of Beloit; sisters-in-law, Debera Ellington of Washington D.C., and Terri Kuchynka of Suffolk, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Ricky Hallock.
The family wishes to thank Beloit Regional Hospice and Carolyn Evans for the many ways they assisted and offered support.
Visitation is 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Bluff Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend Dennis M. Roser officiating. Inurnment at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, Illinois will follow the services. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.