Darwin Paulson

December 13, 1933 - November 27, 2022 Beloit, WI - Darwin M. Paulson, 88, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.

He was born on December 13, 1933 in Amery, WI, the son of Phillip "Melvin" and Verna L. (Lindgren) Paulson. Darwin received his Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin Madison. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Darwin married Jean Archer on September 8, 1957 in Westminster Presbyterian Church, Madison, WI.

