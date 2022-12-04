Darwin Paulson

December 13, 1933 - November 27, 2022 Beloit, WI - Darwin M. Paulson, 88, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on December 13, 1933 in Amery, WI, the son of Phillip "Melvin" and Verna L. (Lindgren) Paulson. Darwin received his Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin Madison. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Darwin married Jean Archer on September 8, 1957 in Westminster Presbyterian Church, Madison, WI.
Darwin was the co-owner and operator of Liberty Pharmacy.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Paulson of Beloit, WI; children, Lynne (Marvin) Brandt of Rochester, MN, Amy (David) Flik of Rockford, MI, John (Kay) Paulson of Nekoosa, WI, and Eric (Karen) Paulson of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Phillip (Karin Gargaro) Weber, Kirsten (Justin) Khoriaty, Evan (Alex) Paulson and Amanda Brandt; four great-grandchildren, Nora Weber, Dylan Weber, Elias Khoriaty, and David Khoriaty; sister-in-law, Marion Paulson of MN
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Wayne Paulson.
A Memorial Service for Darwin will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Memorials in his name may be made to Meals on Wheels.