December 18, 1951 - May 27, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Darnise A. Machen, age 68, of Beloit died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born December 18, 1951 to the late Dean F. and Roine A. (Driscoll) Porter in Watertown, WI. Darnise graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1970. She married Thomas Machen on December 9th, 2010.
Darnise's Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME 1000 Inman Parkway with David Meding officiating. Family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday in the Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Machen family on our website.
