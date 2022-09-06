Beloit, WI - Darlene J. McMahon, age 79 of Beloit, WI, passed away Sunday September 4, 2022 in her home. She was born March 25, 1943 to the late Leonard and Lydia (Draeving) Vanstassel in Adams Friendship, WI. In 1991 Darlene married Clarence "Jake McMahon.
He preceded her in death on December 26, 2012. She was a lifelong resident of Beloit, WI. Darlene & Jake owned and operated several successful businesses in the Beloit area. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, gambling, fishing, traveling, spending time with her family and cat, Charlie.
Survivors include her two children: Norman (June) Oldenburg Jr. and Victoria (Travis) Noble; five grandchildren, Ashley (Alisha), Rhianna (Ryan), Samantha, Savanna and Evan; three great grandchildren, Hadley, Hailee & Hayden; and her two sisters, Shirley Stevens & Valerie Stevens.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Darlene's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 10, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral home until the time of service. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.