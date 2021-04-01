Darlene J. Jacobs

July 14, 1946 - March 28, 2021
Beloit, WI - Mrs. Darlene Jacobs, our beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother peacefully passed Sunday, March 28th, 2021 at her home, at the age of 74. Her loving spirit and kindness to everyone she met will forever be her legacy.
Darlene was born at home on her family farm in Beloit Sunday, July 14th, 1946 to Aloysuis and Vernice Wanninger. She grew up attending school at Pleasant Valley School, Lincoln Middle School, and graduating from Beloit Memorial High School - Class of 1964. Formally married to Charles Piccione in 1968, she had three children, Michael, Brett, and Debra. Darlene was previously employed with the telephone company, Holiday Inn, and General Motors Company in Janesville, Wisconsin from March 10th, 1986 until the closing of the plant. She remarried Mr. Terry Jacobs on October 31st, 2018.
Darlene enjoyed being outdoors, bird watching, playing cards, and being with her family. She served as a Cub Scout Leader for her boys and loved traveling to gymnastic meets to watch her daughter compete. She thoroughly enjoyed retirement and filled her days watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow and participate in sports, playing Mario cart, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, and attending Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville, Wisconsin. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. No gathering was too large. There was always room at Grandma Darlene's.
Darlene is survived by her three children: Michael Piccione of Clinton, Brett (Tina) Piccione of Beloit, and Debra (Patrick) Johnson of Janesville; her ten beloved grandchildren: Brianna (Brandon) Loveridge, Amber (Dan) Keller, Brendon Piccione, Brittany Wallace, Brenden Wallace, Alan Piccione, Andrew Piccione, Tyler Johnson, Aiden Johnson, and heavenly grandson Isaac Johnson. She was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Travis, Emma, Cayden, Berkley, Madison, Sydney, Chloe, and Colton, and two brothers; Ronald (Jan) Wanninger of Rockford, and Richard (Marion) Wanninger of Beloit.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband Terry, and grandson Isaac. She was brought into this world on her parent's farm and went home to be with them on that same land.
A visitation will be held at All Faiths Funeral Home Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 from 5:00pm-8:00pm. A visitation will also be held Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 at 10:00am at Faith Lutheran Church with funeral to follow at 11:00am. A mask is required at all venues per current Covid-19 regulations. All Faiths Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online expressions of love and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com