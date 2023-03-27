Darlene Hanson

October 17, 1931 - March 22, 2023 Rockton, IL - Darlene Mackey Hanson, 91, passed away on March 22, 2023 in Lincolnshire Place after a long and courageous journey with dementia.
She was born on October 17, 1931 to Lloyd and Louise Mackey in Beloit, WI. She grew up in South Beloit, IL and there she met her future husband, Ken Hanson. They started first grade together and both graduated from South Beloit High School in 1949. They were joined together in marriage on February 24,1951. They had two children David and Darla.
Darlene worked at Freeman Shoe Company, the Beloit Corporation and after getting her real estate license she worked for a local agency in the area. Darlene also worked alongside her husband. He was a pattern maker and, on the side, would build houses. Darlene's job was to decorate the interior, and then sell the homes they built together. They had the opportunity to buy the pattern shop where Ken worked. Together they became equal partners and ran the business successfully for many years. As they grew older, they wanted to move where the weather was warmer. They found a home and settled in Vero Beach, Florida. They spent most of the year there and summers in Rockton. They had so many dear friends in both places.
Darlene was a fun-loving person. She loved to be around people. She enjoyed playing golf and card games of all kinds, especially bridge and euchre. Darlene also loved traveling and going out with friends and family. She never passed up a good time.
The family would like to give a special thank you to a dear friend, Terry Schrupp, who took great care of Darlene while she was living in Rockton. Your time spent with her was greatly appreciated. We would also like to thank all of the wonderful and compassionate people at Lincolnshire Place. Darlene was a proud, independent and strong-willed person to the very end. We are so grateful that you allowed her to live out the end of her life with dignity and pride. Darlene was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed, but we find comfort in knowing she is now at peace and free of dementia.
She is survived by daughter Darla (Dennis) Stearns, grandsons Devin Stearns and Colin (Missy) Stearns, great granddaughter Olivia Stearns.
Darlene was predeceased by her husband, son David Hanson, her parents and infant brother Donald Mackey.
To honor her wishes there will be no funeral or service. A private Christian burial will be held.
