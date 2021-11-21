Roscoe, IL - Darlene Estella Green, 97, of Roscoe, IL passed away November 18, 2021 as the sun rose on a new day. Born December 15, 1923 on the family farm and moved to Roscoe in 1932. Darlene was the daughter of Edward and Helen McLean. Sister to Doris Fisher and Shirley Dewey. Darlene was predeceased by her husbands, Ronald F. Schewe and Norbert L. Green; son, Larry Schewe; sisters, Helen George, Catherine Scott, and Audrey Curatolo.
Family meant everything to Darlene and she raised her five children with love, Larry (Marsha) Schewe, Janet Turner, Katherine Kliebe, Daniel (Cindy) Green and Marty (Kelly) Green; 11 grandchildren, Dustin (Christy) Schewe, Chad Schewe, Ryan (Leah) Schewe, Jennifer Turner, Emily (Eric) Aspland, Melinda Miller, Nathan (Jennifer) Green, Jordan Green, Chase (Becky) Green, Cody Green, Mallory Green; 13 great grandchildren, Avery, Lily, Tristan, Evelyn, Brandon, Hope, Drew, Nicole, Alyssa, Lauren, Charlie, Camryn, Cori, Felicity; and 2 great great grandchildren, Hunter and Leah; and many nieces and nephews.
Her favorite activities were getting together with family and friends for the holidays and going to Birthday Club. She was a great hostess and passed many of her recipes on to her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heartland Hospice for all their help and support.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 27, 2021 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe with a visitation from 10:00 am until time of service. Burial in Roscoe Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Harlem Roscoe Fire Department. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com