Darlene "Dee" Nelson

Janesville, WI -- Darlene J. "Dee" Nelson, age 84, of Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. She was born at home in Emmetsburg, IA the oldest of 5 children to Raymond and Loretta (Langfitt) Muetzel on June 1, 1936. After a change of employment for her father, they moved to Janesville, WI, where Dee entered St. Paul's Lutheran School in the 8th grade and graduated from there as Valedictorian of her class. She attended Racine Lutheran High School her freshman year before moving back to and graduating from Janesville High School in 1955. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Quill and Scroll and French Club. After graduating Darlene started working at Janesville Sand & Gravel in the data processing department and remained there until her retirement after 46 years. In 1955 Dee met a young Marine, Loren Nelson. When he returned from active duty, they dated and later married on Aug. 22, 1959 in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Together they bought and renovated several houses. Loren was a gifted carpenter and Dee handled the decorating. The last home renovated was the one they remained in. Not having any children, Loren and Dee loved animals and gave them forever homes and treated them as their children. She loved working in the yard, caring for her flowers, maintaining their home and caring for the pets. She was an avid reader and enjoyed a good mystery! Dee even wrote a story which was well received, "4 Cats & An Old Dog, An Old Woman's Tale."
She is survived by her 3 siblings: Joseph (Suzee) Muetzel of Janesville; Sharon Wolf of Neenah, and Jerry (Barb) Muetzel of Janesville; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister, Gloria Muetzel.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL. Rev. Josh Grotelueschen will preside and interment will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will take place on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the Chapel of Milton Lawns. Memorials can be made to Friends of Noah or the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society. For on-line condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch .com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Taylor Wade for the wonderful care given to Darlene.
