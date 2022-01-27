Beloit, WI - Daniel Voit, Sr., age 86, of Beloit, passed on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born in Beloit on December 15, 1935; the son of John and Alta (Martin) Voit. Daniel and Gail (his wife of 66 years) were by each other's side since the 7th grade. A love of a lifetime and a lifetime of love. He was the most kindhearted and fun-loving soul, and instantly loved by every life he touched. Daniel leaves our entire family brokenhearted and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Voit; three sons: Daniel (Cheryl) Voit Jr., Mark (Terry) Voit Sr. and Jamie Voit; and Kim Renee (Michael) Ferger (his only daughter); grandchildren: Trevor Voit, Lauren (Ryan) Chroninger, Mark (Brianna) Voit Jr., Hank (Meg) Voit Sr., Molly "his little German" Voit, Jacob Voit and Seth Voit; great grandchildren: Cameron, Macy, Hank Jr., Hazel, Davonte and Jordan; great great grandchild, Justin; his sister, Carol (Darrel) Russell; and many extended family and friends. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents.
No services are being held at this time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
